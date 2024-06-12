Roanoke, TX Author Publishes Middle Grade Book
June 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMimi Is Bonkers, a new book by Angela Myers Medrano, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Mimi Is Bonkers, three young siblings and their baby cousin suddenly find themselves lost in a new world they never knew about! In this new world, animals are in charge and people are their pets. The kids' grandma, Mimi, has been to this other world before, but she thought the door to this world had been shut long ago. When she tells the kids that she can talk to animals, they realize they always thought she was a little bonkers.
But when the kids are lost, they realize Mimi really is not bonkers after all. When Mimi realizes her grandkids have fallen into the other world, she goes down to save them.
Mimi is Bonkers is a fun tale that takes you into what could be the animal world – with a few lessons to learn along the way as well.
About the Author
Angela Myers Medrano has always wanted to be a writer. She started writing several years ago but had to put her writing aside for personal reasons. Recently her grandkids got her excited to write again. Angela is originally from Omaha, NE but currently resides in the Dallas Fort Worth area. She likes to travel and go on girls' trips. When she's not working or traveling, she likes to spend time with her kids and grandkids. Her kids and grandkids are the most important part of her life. Angela also likes to do 5k walks for charities and volunteer when she can.
Mimi Is Bonkers is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-878-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/mimi-is-bonkers
