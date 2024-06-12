Lake Leelanau, MI Author Publishes Historical Novel
June 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Colony, a new book by Hayward Draper, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is the first to explore the history of a 1908 communal Cottage Row called The Colony, and also the nearby 1889 summer resort called Fountain Point. This history directly concerns Lake Leelanau, Michigan, but it also reflects major social and economic changes shared with many other parts of the United States due to the growth in the late 19th century of vacationing as a culmination of the Industrial Revolution.
We explore these issues by telling the stories of the six families who joined The Colony, and other families who then built summer cottages nearby. They ran the gamut from a retired widow and a traveling salesman, to a distinguished physician, to two wealthy owners of the Ohio company that first invented and sold KitchenAid appliances.
Hayward Draper's meticulous unfolding of the history of The Colony not only sheds light on the era's economic history but also encourages readers to explore the histories of their own idyllic vacation spots, including several he mentions created by members of the African American community. Draper's book is both a fascinating read and a major contribution to scholarship. -Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Harvard University
Draper weaves together interesting stories of a diverse cast of characters with factual and charming appeal. This original research sheds new light on the history of Lake Leelanau, Fountain Point, and the interplay between original settler families and newly arriving vacationers. Since it ties this in with similar developments across America in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it merits reading by anyone. -Kim Kelderhouse Director, Leelanau Historical Society
The Colony is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-428-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
