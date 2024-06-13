Infineon receives German Brand Award for "Corporate Brand of the Year"
June 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsMunich, Germany – 13 June 2024 – Today, Infineon Technologies AG received the German Brand Award in the renowned "Best of Category" as "Excellent Brands – Corporate Brand of the Year". The German Council of Design recognizes Infineon's exceptional brand development, highlighting the company's dedication to establishing a consistent brand that harmonizes seamlessly with its corporate strategy.
"To receive the German Brand Award as Corporate Brand of the Year is a special recognition for Infineon's brand development over the past years," said Andreas Urschitz, Member of the Management Board and Chief Marketing Officer of Infineon. "We are a global technology and thought leader with a clear vision and decisive actions. As a company, we are dedicated to driving decarbonization and digitalization through our solutions and in our business areas, together with our customers and partners. This commitment is deeply rooted in our corporate strategy, our brand, and within the entire global Infineon team."
The award underlines Infineon's commitment to excellence and innovation in brand strategy and design. It also reflects a strategic and decisive approach in the brand and corporate strategy, which ultimately enhances the company's market presence with its audience.
The jury of the German Brand Award, which consists of members of the German Council of Design, acknowledged Infineon's brand identity that resonates with its target audience while continuously staying true to its core values and vision. The jury's statement states: "Infineon has been a strong brand for 25 years – and also 'Corporate Brand of the Year' in 2024. The semiconductor manufacturer has decisively developed its strategy and design to link the brand even more closely with the corporate strategy. The close integration, including vision, mission and values, is exemplary and contributes to an outstanding positioning. Only a few companies in the competitive arena have such a consistent and distinctive brand. The dedicated 360-degree brand development and, above all, implementation is credible and has a high unique selling point."
The German Brand Award is the award for successful brand management, initiated by Germany's design and brand authority. Judged by a top-tier jury of experts from brand management and brand science, the German Brand Award discovers, presents and honors unique brands and brand makers.
About Infineon
Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 58,600 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €16.3 billion in the 2023 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).
Contact:
Agnes Toan (Americas)
+1 408 250 1814
agnes.toan@infineon.com
