Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
June 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSeventh's Beginning, a new book by Starci Scheffler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a world where magic has been condemned; can an unlikely hero find the Courage to save the fate of a kingdom?
Quinlan always thought of himself as nothing special. He is struggling with finding purpose in his ordinary life when everything he knows is upended. Not only does he find himself thrown into an alternate dimension, but he also discovers he is someone with very special abilities. The ability to connect with the ancient magic of this strange world. He is a Seventh.
Quinlan's newfound skills are put to the test when he learns of a plot to murder the royal family. Teaming together with Christiana, a reclusive Seventh who helps him hone his powers, Alexander, a foreign prince desperate to prove himself, and Blair, a friend from his past, Quinlan goes undercover to learn the truth behind the murders.
But things aren't always what they seem, and everyone has their own agenda. When more secrets come to light and things from his past creep up, will Quinlan be able to push through? Or will grief, betrayal and pain cause him to break?
After all, in this land, being a Seventh is as good as a death sentence… And no one can be trusted…
About the Author
Starci Scheffler was born in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. She currently
resides in Colorado Springs, Colorado. As she grew up, she was never seen without a novel in hand, and by middle school was proud to say she would read over 100 books a year. In high school, she developed a passion for writing and started writing short
stories. Seventh's Beginning is her first full length novel. When not writing, Starci works as a bartender and a pastry artist in Colorado Springs. She loves hiking, dancing, SCUBA diving, and singing musicals at the top of her lungs. Most often, though, you can find Starci curled up with a large mug of tea and a good book.
Seventh's Beginning is a 422-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (hardback $42.00, eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8902-7475-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sevenths-beginning
