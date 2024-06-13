Las Vegas, NM Author Publishes Humorous Short Stories
Humans Are Funny People, a new book by Tim K. Brophy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Laden with stories of the humor that human beings bring to the world, Tim K. Brophy tells tales of a strawberry shortcake-obsessed German friend, hilarious coworkers, and his various family members. Each story the author includes in this short collection shows that, while human beings can be complicated and confusing, they sure are funny people!
Humans Are Funny People is a 86-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-351-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/humans-are-funny-people
