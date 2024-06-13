Lake View, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
June 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThey Call Me Jake, a new book by David W. Krieger, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After going through some life-changing circumstances and witnessing how the color or one's skin (or fur) can affect how he or she is treated, David W. Krieger felt that telling this story through the eyes of his rescue dog was a perfect way to address the obvious racist ways people today still perceive others and act towards them. This story is intended to indirectly address issues of racism, unfair treatment, and bullying in our society today.
About the Author
David W. Krieger grew up in the small town of Boston, New York, a suburb of Buffalo where he enjoyed playing baseball and football throughout high school, and at Canisius College in Buffalo, where he earned a degree in Physical Education. While at Canisius, Krieger also served in the Navy reserves as a heavy equipment operator in the Seabees. After transferring to the Army reserve, he received an Army ROTC commission and served on active duty in the Medical Service Corps, earning a master's degree in health services management from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor while at Fort Hood, Texas.
They Call Me Jake is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-698-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/they-call-me-jake
Contact Information
