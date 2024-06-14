Great Falls, MT Author Publishes Suspense Novel
Paradise Falls, a new book by Max Weissman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Meet Sarah, the eldest daughter of the new family in town. From making new friends to meeting eccentric locals, there is plenty that she will have to contend with in the small town her family calls home.
Of course, that all changes when she and her siblings find out what really is happening within the borders of Paradise Falls….
About the Author
Growing up in the snowy mountains of the Little Belts in Montana, Max Weissman has always loved skiing. Working as an instructor at his local ski hill and entering competitions in Montana, he decided to write alongside online college classes. Wanting to tell this particular story for more than a decade and keeping his motivation to write this story was challenging, but it needed to be done right.
Paradise Falls is a 346-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-015-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/paradise-falls
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
