Stockton, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHaze Gray and Underway, a new book by Tanisha J. Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When a little girl named Chelsea has to face her mothers deployment, she is heartbroken. Chelsea learns how important it is for some mommies and daddies to go defend our nation, and Chelsea discovers fun ways to keep in contact with her mommy while she is away.
Haze Gray and Underway is an endearing children's book geared toward military families to offer their children a beautiful sense of comfort through understanding when their parents are deployed.
About the Author
Tanisha J. Williams' hobbies include watching tv and movies with her son Xavier, and taking walks while listening to music. Spending time with her family is very important to Williams. She believes family is special, and without that kind of support system, she would not be who she is as a person today. Williams served 20 years in the US Navy as an Air Traffic Controller. Controlling aircraft was very exciting and she enjoyed it. Being in the Navy, Williams had the opportunity to go out in communities and volunteer to read to children, and organize fundraisers for many different causes and events.
Haze Gray and Underway is a 24-page hardback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-061-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/haze-gray-and-underway
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
