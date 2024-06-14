Suffolk, VA Author Publishes Fiction Book
June 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsScarface Aftermath, a new book by William Lewis, Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tony Montana and his wife Elvira did have a son over 30 years ago, and he wants revenge on Sosa and his associates who had his father murdered, and he gets it. He and his crew will plan several hits on Sosa's associates old and new saving Sosa for last he finally pays with his life for killing Tony Montana.
Scarface Aftermath is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-120-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/scarface-aftermath
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us