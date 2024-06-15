Trafford, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Dragon Who Had No Friends, a new book by Denni, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Menlo is a dragon who desperately wants to have friends, but try as he might, he is met with ridicule and contempt. His life takes a sudden turn when tragedy strikes the very community he is trying to befriend. In the midst of chaos and disappointment, his unique dragon abilities prove him to be a valuable friend.
The Dragon Who Had No Friends delivers an important life lesson, showing children the value of accepting others for who they are and not how they are different, and how words can be hurtful. Through humor and the fantasy of a fictional dragon, children learn about friendship, bravery, kindness, and the power of acceptance.
About the Author
Denni's professional background is quite diverse: construction worker, sales, college recruiter, entrepreneur, and at age 60, a high school teacher. He was a youth football coach for nearly two decades and enjoyed coaching other youth athletics as well.
Now, as a retiree, Denni's family is his inspiration. Denni has been married for 49 years to a beautiful and brilliant woman, mother, and grandmother, who is his motivation and support. With six gorgeous, bright, and athletic grandchildren all living nearby, Denni's community involvement is extensive but confined to the bleachers.
The Dragon Who Had No Friends is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-364-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-dragon-who-had-no-friends
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
