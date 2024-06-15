Choctaw, OK Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
June 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsArcane Verse: Timbre Defiance, a new book by Millie Fae, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After Reaper, a galactic-level threat, is eliminated by a group of strangers, the Ashwyn, an advanced secretive alien race, begins to utilize the group of humans as a clandestine force to conduct their missions from the shadows. The group is formed into the "Guard," and the grassroots team starts to become known by the species of the Verse sector in the Milky Way.
In Arcane Verse, as the Guard gains renown and after successfully unifying the many alien and abandoned human colonies of Verse in a loose alliance, the Ashwyn begin the next phase of their plan. Unbeknownst to the fledgling united species, an even greater war is descending onto the Verse from the uncharted regions of the galaxy.
Be a part of the Guard's earliest days as their finest squadron builds the first permanent headquarters on the abandoned terraformation colony of Harmony, and witness the growth of belonging, independence, and unification of a galactic culture through the mundane and epic adventures told through the Arcane Verse.
About the Author
Millie Fae is a former Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Analyst for the United States Air Force. He suffer(ed) severe depression and battle PTSD from a variety of sources, but before that he worked as a lab technician and studied audio engineering. From both histories, he developed a passion for signals, which led him to understand better why he began Electrical and Computer Engineering at University.
Arcane Verse: Timbre Defiance is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-164-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/arcane-verse-timbre-defiance
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us