Cape Elizabeth, ME Author Publishes Children's Book
June 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMiriam's Gift, a new book by Anthony Irace, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Miriam, a little shepherd girl and the youngest child in her family, tries to help but does not always get the desired result. Then one day an event happens that leads her to discover her special gift and to help a young family. We are reminded that no matter how young, poor, or seemingly insignificant a person may be, he or she can have something to contribute, and that sometimes the best gifts come from the most unusual or unlikely sources.
About the Author
Anthony Irace was born and raised in Portland, Maine, and now lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. He attended the University of Maine, Western New England University School of Law, and practiced as an attorney in Portland before retiring in 2015. Irace is married with two grown children, is on the board of two local non-profits, and is a ukulele enthusiast. He was inspired to write the story of Miriam after seeing illustrations of a young girl gazing at a wondrous star, done by his wife's friend, Susan Camp Hilton.
Miriam's Gift is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-825-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information please go to our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/miriams-gift/
