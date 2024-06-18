Monahans, TX Author Publishes Adventure Novel
June 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJude, a new book by P.S. Granville, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jude Baluster's life is turned upside down when his wife leaves him suddenly along with their children due to a voice in her head that warns her of impending doom. Later, his boss John Wells warns John about the perils of obsessing over money and the importance of forgiveness and love and mentions a similar whisper telling him of inner darkness. This sends Jude on a long journey of self-discovery, forgiveness, and a battle with his own past demons.
About the Author
The author P.S. Granville is a Christian, recovering alcoholic and works as a crane operator in Monahans, TX.
Jude is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-505-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/jude
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us