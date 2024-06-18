Independence Charter Township, MI Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
June 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVantablack, a new book by Je'Von Miller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When a sociopathic scientist and professor begin creating experiments at the expense of innocent lives, evil arises. Vantablack focuses on the dark aspect of the real world, how evil is hidden in plain sight throughout the country. Justifying the terror and black-hearted nature of the two antagonists, Vantablack explores just how emotionless people can be, and what people will resort to in order to get what they want. And as our world grows more and more corrupt, Dr. Ghastly lives off of fear and intelligence.
About the Author
Je'Von Miller was born in Detroit, Michigan. He enjoys traveling, being on the road, and astronomy. Miller became a paranormal investigator in 2015 and has been investigating since!
Also an actor, Miller was an extra in Living Life on the Edge. He dreams of turning his books into films to create a new genre of horror that will leave people's hearts racing.
Vantablack is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-342-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/vantablack
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us