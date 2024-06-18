Capitan, NM Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
June 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Long Journey Home, a new book by Bill MacVeigh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Long Journey Home follows the path of a young man that suffers hurt but rebounds to survive the Civil War. He travels West after the war and experiences life-changing adventures along the way. Finally, after many trials, he finds a home, friends, and love.
About the Author
Bill MacVeigh was a history teacher for twenty-eight years in historical Lincoln County, New Mexico, where Billy the Kid once roamed. He grew up on stories told by his grandmother about White Oaks, a gold mining town in the southern New Mexico mountains. MacVeigh is now retired in Capitan, New Mexico with his wife Dottie. They enjoy playing the growing sport of Pickleball with their friends.
The Long Journey Home is a 260-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-125-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-long-journey-home-bonus-added-the-sequel-lost
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
