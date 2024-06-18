Thurmont, MD Author Publishes Photography Book
June 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Collection of Irish Castles, a new book by David M. Reid, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ireland is a picturesque dreamland of lush vegetation and floral beauty, and with a rich history that includes majestic castles. A Collection of Irish Castles is just that-a gallery of photos by author David Reid taken during his twelve trips to Ireland.
Enjoy a journey to the days of old and learn about the variety of castles with their history, and reflect in the attractive and pleasing views of the beauty of the island.
About the Author
In addition to photography of castles, Georgian estates, manor houses, and megalithic sites in Ireland and Scotland, author David M. Reid enjoys doing leatherwork and woodwork. His education is in land surveying and civil engineering, and he spent thirty-five years as a surveyor before retiring in 2020. He particularly enjoys traveling with his lovely wife, Joe Ann.
A Collection of Irish Castles is a 188-page hardback with a retail price of $75.00 (eBook $70.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-240-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-collection-of-irish-castles
