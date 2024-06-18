World's First Invention Contest Winner - Middle School Students Win Big!

Pittsburgh, PA – June 10, 2024 – Few educational moments are as gratifying as seeing students engage with their coursework and make tangible impacts on the world of innovation. Such is the case for Mia Mertz and Madison Mulato, two former eighth-grade students from Grove City Middle School in Pennsylvania, who saw their product go to market globally after earning an actual licensing agreement with their school project.From winning their middle school contest to triumphing in the Regional Invention Contest, Mia and Madison's journey is a testament to their exceptional talent and dedication. Their path took an exciting turn when they were invited to an exclusive video podcast by George Davison, founder of Inventionland and host of the television show "Tomorrow's World Today" on the Discovery and Science channels.During the podcast, Mr. Davison was so impressed with Mia and Madison's poise and confidence that he called the President of Jokari, an international product distribution company based in Texas, and suggested they work together to create a licensing agreement that subsequently went to market for their elastic-beaded scrunchie now on sale as the "The No Cry™ Hair Tie."Mia and Madison's invention was proudly featured at The Inspired Home Show in Chicago in the Spring of 2024, formerly known as the International Home + Housewares Show. This renowned event gathers home and housewares professionals from over 120 countries to discover new products and industry trends, providing the perfect platform to introduce their creations to a global audience. This began their journey from classroom innovators to creators of an actual consumer product.Dr. Joshua Weaver, Assistant Superintendent of the Grove City Area School District, expressed immense pride in Mia and Madison's achievements. He highlighted the district's commitment to fostering critical skills like creativity, communication, and student collaboration.Reflecting on the impact of the invention course, Mr. Larry Connelly, Principal of Grove City Middle School, emphasized its immersive nature and the sense of ownership it instills in students. He underscored the importance of empowering students to drive their learning, a sentiment echoed by teachers Ms. Karen Garland and Mr. Ben English, who guide students through the invention process. Grove City Middle School's structured pathway for middle school students lays the foundation for innovation, with courses ranging from business and technology to career exploration and CAD design.The Inventionland Education innovation course in eighth grade is the culmination of this pathway, where students collaborate in teams to develop new products or enhance existing ones using Inventionland's 9-step inventing process. Nathan Field, Executive Director of Inventionland Education, reiterated the organization's commitment to nurturing young innovators, emphasizing the importance of fostering an innovation mindset early on.Mia and Madison's journey is a powerful testament to the transformative power of education. Their invention is now available on Amazon.com, and hopes to make its way to the retail distribution market. They stand as shining examples of the potential that can be unlocked when students are given the opportunity to explore, innovate, and leave their mark on the world. From the classrooms of Grove City Middle School to the global stage of The Inspired Home Show and Amazon.com, their story is a living testament to the limitless potential of young minds.For more information, please contact:John Peretz, Global MarketingInventionland Education