SNP Group and smartShift Announce Global Strategic Partnership to Drive Digital Transformation and RISE with SAP
June 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsHeidelberg, Germany I Boston, Massachusetts, June 18, 2024 - The SNP Group, a leading global provider of software for digital transformation, automated data migration and data management in the SAP environment, and smartShift, a leading provider of AI-powered automation solutions to extract, analyze, transform, and secure SAP custom code, are pleased to announce their global strategic partnership aimed at accelerating digital transformation for businesses worldwide. By combining SNP's powerful data transformation platform CrystalBridge® with smartShift's Intelligent Automation Platform®, the two companies will provide integrated solutions that accelerate, streamline, optimize and de-risk SAP transformations, migrations, and modernizations. Both companies have nearly four decades of combined research and development embedded in their solutions for the sole purpose of future-proofing and maximizing the value of SAP investments.
"We are thrilled to partner with smartShift to offer our customers a comprehensive approach to SAP transformation," says Lutz Lambrecht, Global Executive VP of Partner Management at the SNP Group. "Clients such as Diageo, Heidelberg Materials, and Loh Group have already experienced the '1 + 1 = 3' value proposition we offer. Formalizing the partnership means that we can accelerate our joint development of innovative solutions for the global SAP market."
The shared outcomes of de-risking, automating, simplifying, and accelerating SAP transformation programs are enhanced by the unique market-leading solutions that each partner provides. From smartShift's unique refactoring and dual-maintenance capabilities to the SNP Group's unrivaled carve-outs and BLUEFIELD™ selective data migration approach, customers will experience a modern, digital approach to SAP transformation.
"This partnership reflects the demands of the SAP marketplace today: guaranteed outcomes and no pricing surprises," says Vyom Gupta, President & COO of smartShift. "Our combined deep analysis and transformation capabilities are only the beginning of the exponential value we bring to customers who understand and appreciate the benefits of automation over costly, risky manual approaches."
The partnership between the SNP Group and smartShift represents a significant step forward in helping clients establish their clean core in S/4HANA and RISE with SAP. By addressing data and code quality simultaneously, companies will realize greater business value faster. This first joint solution is a deep system meta-analysis tool offering unique insights into the state of data and customizations, along with strategies for risk mitigation and optimization.
About SNP
SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future. SNP's Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.
The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 20 of the DAX 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has more than 1,400 employees worldwide at over 35 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 203,4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.
More information is available at www.snpgroup.com
About smartShift
smartShift is a global leader in SAP custom code migration and optimization, offering AI-powered solutions that deliver secure, stable and optimized code in a matter of weeks. With a track record of modernizing over 3,300 SAP systems and converting more than 3 billion lines of code, smartShift is trusted by many of the world's largest SAP customers.
More information is available at www.smartshift.com
Contact Information
Paola Krauss
SNP
+49 172 72 95 928
Contact Us
Paola Krauss
SNP
+49 172 72 95 928
Contact Us