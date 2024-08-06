Oakland, CA Author Publishes Educational Book
August 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Black Man's Notes On Ancient Egypt", a new book by Karl C. Pierce, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"A Black Man's Notes on Ancient Egypt" is Karl C. Pierce's personal study of his own black history from the beginning of humankind. Throughout the text, Pierce explores several familiar questions. Who were the early Humans? Where did they come from? What was the role of Africa and its people in the development of civilization? Why is Ancient Egypt so critical to this story? This story is unique, as it is not told from an academic viewpoint but from that of a truth-seeking black man intent on solidifying his knowledge of his ancestors to push-back on this narrative of blacks as savages promoted for hundreds of years by European scholars whose writings are designed to continue the hundreds of years of disenfranchisement of blacks.
About the Author
Karl C. Pierce grew up in Richmond, CA, but lived his adult years in Oakland where he currently resides. He is the father of three adult daughters and the proud grandpa of two grandchildren. Pierce's education and work history are both in the Architectural/Engineering/Planning (AEP) fields, and he is now happily retired. He holds a degree in Urban Studies from San Jose State University. He is also a former member of the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).
"A Black Man's Notes On Ancient Egypt" is a 108-page paperback - full color with a retail price of $32.00 (paperback - black and white $14.00, eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-174-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-black-mans-notes-on-ancient-egypt
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us