Vietnam Veteran and Dorrance Author Local to California Featured in American Rifleman
August 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThis month, in tribute to Purple Heart Day, the team at Dorrance Publishing is honoring Forrest R. Lindsey, a Vietnam War veteran, as this month's standout author.
Lindsey's book "In Country: My Memories Of Vietnam And After" offers a unique perspective on the Vietnam War. Throughout the book, Lindsey recounts his combat experience and the day-to-day struggles that coincide with being in a war zone. He takes readers on an emotional journey, vividly depicting his story with Rifle Company.
Displayed throughout the book are photographs that Lindsey had never shown anyone before. These personal snapshots convey his and his fellow soldiers' different emotions and experiences, adding a unique and personal touch to the book.
Upon the publication of his book, Lindsey was filled with pride. His work was not only a personal achievement but also a significant contribution to the literature of the Vietnam War. The Midwest Book Review hailed "In Country" as "An extraordinary, detailed and vividly presented first-hand account of the Vietnam War as experienced by one front-line marine… especially and unreservedly recommended addition to the growing library of Vietnam War Histories & Memoirs…"
Lindsey attended a major firearms tradeshow and was asked for signed copies of his book. That's when he met Brian C. Sheetz, editor-in-chief of American Rifleman magazine, one of the attendees he provided with a copy of "In Country." Sheetz wrote an article in the magazine, marking the book, "Editor's Choice," where he described it as "Conveyed in a casual prose style and also through numerous in-country color and black-and-white photographs provided by the author and fellow Marines, Lindsey's story weaves together personal experiences and broader observations about the Vietnam War that make it both captivating and informative for the layman and arms enthusiast alike. An appendix of Marine Corps weapons, vehicles, and equipment provides first-hand insights into how such materiel was employed and commentary on its effectiveness."
Dorrance Publishing Co. has a rich history of turning everyday writers into published authors, and we are proud of our veteran and civilian authors, including Forrest R. Lindsey. We encourage you to support Lindsey and our other authors by purchasing their books. For more information about "In Country: My Memories of Vietnam and After," visit www.dorrancepublishing.com and make a purchase at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/in-country-my-memories-of-vietnam-and-after?_pos=12&_sid=5249757f5&_ss=r.
Read the Midwest Book Review: https://www.midwestbookreview.com/sbw/aug_22.htm
Read the American Rifleman: https://www.americanrifleman.org/content/editor-s-choice-in-country-my-memories-of-vietnam-and-after/
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us