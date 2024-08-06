Hollywood, FL Author Publishes Political Book
August 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGovernments Vs. The People, a new book by Pastor Anthony L Beaubrun Jr: El, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In these unprecedented times of upheaval, how should American citizens respond? In the wake of a global pandemic, terrorist attacks, and a failed coup d'état on the Capitol, our perspective on the government and our world must inevitably change. Governments vs The People sets the stage for American citizens to become aware of the necessary work to be done to preserve our democracy rather than succumbing to the corruption and turmoil surrounding us.
About the Author
Pastor Anthony L Beaubrun Jr: El is a native of Haiti and moved to the United States as a child. He attended the Jacksonville Baptist Theological Seminary and the University of Florida's International University in North Miami, Florida. Beaubrun and his wife have five children and reside in Georgia.
Governments Vs. The People is a 268-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3111-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/governments-vs-the-people-the-united-states-governments-at-war-with-the-citizens-people
