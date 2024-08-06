Sandusky, OH Author Publishes Religious Compendium
August 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Beast and His Number (666) On the Calculator: Volume I, a new book by John R. Garay, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Beast and His Number (666) On the Calculator was written for the expressed purpose of compiling more data amongst the readers of those who have a mathematical mind, and who are of a religious nature.
This compendium shows how to derive the Beast's number, 666, and other relevant numbers pertaining to the number 666. 666 is, of course, the Antichrist's number, and His rise in today's societies is becoming more prevalent right before our eyes!
The Beast's number is cleverly hidden on the keypads: of calculators and iPhones as a subliminal number that goes directly into the mind of the person who looks upon the keypad! The subconscious mind can add, and subtract, and can come up with the number 666. Since the subconscious mind accepts this number, the conscious mind tends to accept it as well. It is written in Revelation of the Holy Bible that whoever accepts this number will not be found in the Lamb's Book of Life, but God's wrath abides on them!
About the Author
John R. Garay was in the Navy for six years, stationed in Guam. He belonged to the Fleet Ballistic Missile Program. As a 3rd class petty officer, his duties were wide and varied. His job was to see that the Polaris missile was ready to fly.
Garay's education in the Navy was very intensive in electronics, and computer logic. He spent most of his free time on his hobby, which was electronics, until he moved to the Ohio Veterans Home.
The Beast and His Number (666) On the Calculator: Volume I is a 376-page hardback with a retail price of $100.00 (eBook $95.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-354-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-beast-and-his-number-666-on-the-calculator-volume-i/
