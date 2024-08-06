Independence, MO Author Publishes Historical Political Book
August 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Ran: The True Story of a Boy Who Escaped Terror and Found Hope In a New World, a new book by H.D. Kia, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is the perspective view of a young boy who grew up in the Islamic revolution of 1978 and how he was able to cope with violence and fear brought by the new regime. He and his family ended up escaping from Iran and ended up as refugees in Italy.
What makes it interesting is that not many people know what the Islamic revolution was about, why it happened, and the aftermath of its impact in the rest of the world. This book tells the story from beginning of the Islamic revolution and the tragedies that followed.
About the Author
H.D. Kia has been involved with helping persecuted refugees that have been granted a residency in America by providing essential needs, helping them adapt to the American culture. He organizes amateur cook-offs and hosts movie dinner parties to help introduce other cultures to Americans.
H.D. Kia is currently a design engineer with 24 experiences in architectural, structural and mechanical design.
I Ran: The True Story of a Boy Who Escaped Terror and Found Hope In a New World is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-295-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-ran-the-true-story-of-a-boy-who-escaped-terror-and-found-hope-in-a-new-world
