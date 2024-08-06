Lincoln, MA Veteran & Author Publishes Action-Packed Novel
August 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNaked Treason: The Insurgent's Debutante Mistress, a new book by Tom Risser, Captain, USN (ret.), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Anbar Province, Iraq, 2005: the tragic loss of a beloved senior Marine leader to unexpected enemy attack leads Captain Christine Curtis and Major Matt Baxter to suspect an intel leak.
Their investigation discovers treason by an unlikely suspect. And there's more than one villain. Despite all the dust and gore of the combat zone, romance blossoms.
Through multiple graphically portrayed battles at sea, on land, and in the air, the Marines strike back. A massive international ring of terror is uncovered.
But the enemy is diabolically clever…
About the Author
Captain Tom Risser is a retired Captain in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Navy, with 37 years of combined active and reserve service. A Navy Flight Surgeon, he deployed with his Marine Corps unit to Anbar Province, Iraq, from 2005-2006, where this novel was conceived. He practices and teaches cardiology in the Boston area.
Naked Treason: The Insurgent's Debutante Mistress is a 308-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-129-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/naked-treason-the-insurgents-debutante-mistress
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us