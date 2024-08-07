Jochamp Machinery Provides Technical Solutions for Stamp Duty in the Tobacco and Alcohol Industries

RUI'AN, CHINA – August 7, 2024 – Jochamp today introduced a new customizable stamp duty machine that conforms to different tax laws and regulations. The bandrol machine is designed for various products including cigarettes, bottled wine, e-cigarettes, and shisha tobacco packaging among other products.Jochamp tax stamp machine automatically applies revenue or duty stamps on different product surfaces. Whether you are packaging products in carton boxes, jars, bottles, or cans, the Jochamp tax stamp machine precisely labels products with revenue stamps."Printing tax stamps on your products is a legal obligation and at Jochamp, we want the entire process to be seamless," said Senary Lin, Jochamp Sales Manager. "Our tax stamp machine has a robust mechanical structure, with high accuracy and precision ranging within ±0.5mm. It labels the stamp on a precise section on your product.Featuring a flexible design, the Jochamp tax stamp labeling machine can apply the tax stickers at the back, front, top, or bottom sections of product packaging. Furthermore, it can be integrated into the production line to print tax stamps during the packaging process.Additionally, the tax stamp machines come in different capacities ranging from 20pcs/min to 200pcs/min.Established in 2005 in China, Jochamp has specialized in automatic packaging machine manufacturing for more than 15 years. Our factory has an area of 6,000+ square meters and output of 50+ sets of packaging machinery every month. Our 100 experienced workers and 10 mechanical engineering experts can develop the perfect solution to any problem.