West Chester, PA Author Publishes Historical Book
August 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"World War II Primer: Pacific Theater of Operations", a new book by Donald A. Wambold, Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"In this book, I have endeavored to cover briefly, as a Primer, the complete story (as I know it) of the war in the Pacific, of what is often not taught in schools and by teachers. They often miss our great history. I offer this as a guide to teachers and students. I also took the liberty of briefly telling the stories of 'unsurpassed courage' at least from Chester County, Pennsylvania."
"World War II Primer: Pacific Theater of Operations" is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-186-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/world-war-ii-primer-pacific-theater-of-operations
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us