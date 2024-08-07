Highland, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
August 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBliss Poetry: A Life Through Poetry, a new book by Robert E Bliss USMC (Ret), has been released by RoseDog Books.
Robert's journey through his life has been one of overcoming hardship.
His poetry is of his life's experience, the wealth of his hope, threaded like a string throughout the tapestry of his life, is present throughout his innumerable poems. His spirit sails within his poems like words that sing within the wind.
The symphony of an exquisite Catskills Mountain sunset inspires his poetry and the expression of beauty within one's soul.
About the Author
Robert Earl Bliss is a patriot, a decorated Marine Corps, Vietnam veteran, poet, editor, photographer, and philanthropist.
Bliss is known for sitting quietly outside with the view of the Catskill Mountains around him and his dog Maude beside him.
His gaze, so affected by nature's beauty, searches and writes from within the depths of himself.
Bliss Poetry: A Life Through Poetry is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-288-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/bliss-poetry-a-life-through-poetry/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
