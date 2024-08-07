Commerce, TX Author Publishes Memoir
August 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sand: A Civilian's War Zone Experience, a new book by Harold Wright, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"My story is some but not all of the events I encountered and was involved in. It is a view of things from a civilian who was a contract Paramedic on forward operating bases in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. I flew, walked and drove through both wars. I was involved with the military personnel and other contractors. I want people to know that civilians were there in close support of our troops. Some of us died there, some were injured there, and some do have PTSD from there. Most people do not know of how close some contractors worked with the military or the sacrifices we made. I have never seen anything on the civilian contributions and sacrifices in those two so-called wars. I take nothing away from those who were military, I give them accolades several times in the book." - Harold Wright
About the Author
Harold Wright recently retired from being a paramedic. He and his wife do volunteer work helping at food banks. Harold is a man who believes in God, The Holy Spirit and Jesus Christ.
The Sand: A Civilian's War Zone Experience is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-083-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-sand-a-civilians-war-zone-experience
