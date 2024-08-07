Mesa, AZ Author Publishes Action-Packed Novel
August 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Deceptions of the Foulest Kind", a new book by Jeff L. Barnhart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Agent Defy Masters, the best MIG-1A has, is on a mission that she's not thrilled about and quickly goes sideways. Along with her partner Agent Paul Teller, the two embark on an adventure in Germany to bring down a dangerous collection of terrorists- The Grand Revolt, or GR, is out to destroy, and our heroes need to put a stop to their plans. Just as soon as they nail down exactly what those plans are.
Deceptions of the Foulest Kind chronicles the journey of the team through a maze of deceptions and surprises. The path is not always clear, but with the unwavering support of their fellow agents, this duo, bound by a strong sense of camaraderie, may yet emerge victorious.
About the Author
Jeff L. Barnhart is a reverend, which does not involve this book, but may be used in another book. He has a doctorate in Ministry and loves writing novels, short stories, etc. They do not have to be religious in any way. Barnhart has worked in the architecture field as a job captain (one step lower than an architect) and has worked with an architect that Frank Lloyd Wright trained. He has a BAS in architecture. Barnhart has epilepsy, and because of that and a few other things, he can no longer work full-time. In fact, the only thing that he can do fairly well is write books. He has an American Eskimo dog, who is a great companion. Back in college, Barnhart considered going into graphic design, but that never panned out.
"Deceptions of the Foulest Kind" is a 292-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-010-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
