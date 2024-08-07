Innovative Idea Incubator Featured in Pittsburgh Magazine's "Best of the 'Burgh" 2024 Issue
August 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsInventionland is thrilled to announce its recognition in the popular local Pittsburgh publication, Pittsburgh Magazine. The "Best of the 'Burgh" issue is an annual edition of Pittsburgh Magazine that highlights some of the best spots in Pittsburgh, recommended by locals. Anticipation for the coveted issue began early in the year, and the voting period closed in April. However, Inventionland was included in the issue by one of the magazine's editors.
The O'Hara Township facility is featured on page 42 of the magazine and used as a teaser at the beginning of the section. The spread starts with, "For this year's Best of the 'Burgh, we asked our staff and frequent contributors to tell us about things they've recently discovered in our region, whether something new to the area or a longstanding institution they've never experienced first-hand. From a Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra concert to an invention incubator in O'Hara, here are our 2024 Best of the 'Burgh picks."
Established in 2006, Inventionland factory has been standing for nearly 18 years. It is one of Pittsburgh's hidden gems, with only about 15,000 people experiencing it first-hand each year due to the confidential nature of the business. Inventionland provides a unique work environment, with its employees pinching themselves daily. It is happily shared with individuals interested in creativity and inventing.
Home to Davison's invention factory, the 60,000-square-foot immersive environment features a pirate ship, as pictured in the article, a treehouse, a cupcake-shaped kitchen, an enormous waterfall, a TV studio, a recording studio, and many more unique sets.
Inventionland offers tours to curious inventors, educators from all over the world, and the general public. Visitors can enjoy one-on-one tours, field trips, team-building exercises for businesses, and much more. All visitors must schedule an appointment in advance through the Inventionland website.
Read the Pittsburgh Magazine issue by clicking HERE!
Contact Information
Amanda Urso & Lola Mattiello
Inventionland
1-800-898-1041
Contact Us
Amanda Urso & Lola Mattiello
Inventionland
1-800-898-1041
Contact Us