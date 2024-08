Nashville, TN Author Publishes Biography

× Email Dorrance Publishing

"Mother of Courage", a new book by Dr Philip Chanin & Bill Snyder, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc."Mother of Courage" is the inspiring true story of a young woman who loses both arms in a boating accident yet valiantly finishes dental school, marries, raises two boys, teaches at a historically Black medical college, and becomes a nationally known advocate for people with disabilities. With grace, humor, faith, and a hefty dose of determination, Margaret Chanin transforms her tragic physical loss into a triumph of the human spirit and shares her light with everyone she meets.About the AuthorPhilip Chanin, EdD, ABPP, CGP, is a licensed clinical psychologist and consulting Buddhist psychotherapist, a nationally Certified Group Psychotherapist, and an Advanced Imago Therapist in private practice in Nashville, Tennessee. He is board-certified through the American Board of Professional Psychology. Since 2005 he has been an Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.Bill Snyder is a Nashville-based science writer."Mother of Courage" is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $30.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8892-5499-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/mother-of-courage-the-true-story-of-an-armless-dentist-and-her-triumph-over-tragedy