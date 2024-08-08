Nashville, TN Author Publishes Biography
August 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Mother of Courage", a new book by Dr Philip Chanin & Bill Snyder, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Mother of Courage" is the inspiring true story of a young woman who loses both arms in a boating accident yet valiantly finishes dental school, marries, raises two boys, teaches at a historically Black medical college, and becomes a nationally known advocate for people with disabilities. With grace, humor, faith, and a hefty dose of determination, Margaret Chanin transforms her tragic physical loss into a triumph of the human spirit and shares her light with everyone she meets.
About the Author
Philip Chanin, EdD, ABPP, CGP, is a licensed clinical psychologist and consulting Buddhist psychotherapist, a nationally Certified Group Psychotherapist, and an Advanced Imago Therapist in private practice in Nashville, Tennessee. He is board-certified through the American Board of Professional Psychology. Since 2005 he has been an Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Bill Snyder is a Nashville-based science writer.
"Mother of Courage" is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $30.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8892-5499-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/mother-of-courage-the-true-story-of-an-armless-dentist-and-her-triumph-over-tragedy
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
