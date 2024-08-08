Farmington Hills, MI Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
August 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Ethan Moon: Remembering Obscura", a new book by Krystem W. Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With a scattered memory, the hearing of voices, excruciating headaches, all while plagued with ominous dreams and visions, Ethan Moon has come to realize that his past doesn't quite add up. Ethan soon discovers that he spent the first eight years of his life in a place called Obscura and faced a series of tragedies that resulted in a wiped memory and having to flee to the mundane world. After learning of his tragic past, Ethan must return to his home world and recover his memory. All while regaining the use of his powers that named him the most powerful being in Obscura and juggling the evils within himself and within the realm that was left up to him to solve without being caught by those who crave or fear his power.
About the Author
Born in Detroit, Michigan, Krystem W. Jones is a passionate fantasy fan with a huge imagination and a spell-binding story to tell.
"Ethan Moon: Remembering Obscura" is a 458-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-287-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ethan-moon-remembering-obscura
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us