West Palm Beach, FL Author Publishes Biography
August 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Chair at My Table", a new book by Olimpia Zuccarelli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Traveling the world has let us enjoy many Italian restaurants but our favorite by far is still and always will be Zuccarelli's! Warm, friendly, and the best Limoncello!" - Ron and Leslee D'Amico
"Olimpia Zuccarelli has managed to mix savvy chic with her mother's old world Italian recipes to create a unique dining experience. Mangia!" - Muriel and Gene Holland
"I have been going to Zuccarelli's for 26 years. Not only is the food the finest, but you have become part of la famiglia." - F. X. Caprara
About the Author
Olimpia Zuccarelli spent her early years in Bronxville, New York, before moving with her family to South Florida in the early 1970s. Her family quickly opened a deli in Pompano Beach, Florida, which later expanded to include the original Zuccarelli's Restaurant. Olimpia's time working in the family restaurant sparked a love for business and cooking, empowering her to expand the family business. Olimpia is now the proud owner and operator of Zuccarelli's Restaurant in West Palm Beach, Florida, where she continues her family's Italian traditions by preparing old-world recipes using only the finest ingredients.
"A Chair at My Table" is a 178-page hardback with a retail price of $53.00 (eBook $48.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7376-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-chair-at-my-table-being-zuccarelli-cooking-eating-living
