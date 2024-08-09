Winston Salem, NC Author Publishes Fiction Novel
August 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPurifying The Darkness: The Tales Of Vlynn Craw, a new book by Wilten Houston, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Purifying the Darkness: The Tales of Vlynn Craw is a story of redemption and forgiveness. It follows up and coming journalist Limera Sphinx as she struggles to uncover the truth behind a supernatural and highly destructive attack in which she is the only survivor. Determined to locate the mysterious shadowy figure who saved her from a sure death, Limera embarks on a journey to uncover truths she never thought possible.
About the Author
Wilten Houston is a native of Silver Spring, Maryland. In 2010, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science with a minor in Creative Writing. He resides in Greensboro, North Carolina with his wife and newborn son.
Purifying The Darkness: The Tales Of Vlynn Craw is a 264-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7314-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/purifying-the-darkness-the-tales-of-vlynn-craw
