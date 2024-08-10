Seattle, WA Author Publishes a Reimagination of a Classic Biblical Story
August 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Curse Of Obedience", a new book by Laszlo Z. Bito and edited By John Solomon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When I first learned to read by sounding out words, I realized, to my horror, that one of the pictures in my children's Bible was a story about a father who, out of obedience to God, was ready to sacrifice his son. That story of Abraham and Isaac terrified me. Later, the atrocities of WWII and the treachery of the Moscovite dictatorship in Hungary focused my attention over and over again on the question of the origins of human cruelty. This led me back to the story of Abraham and Isaac and finally to the crucial question of whether Abraham wanted to kill his son because he had heard the voice of God or had heard the voice of God because he wanted to kill his son. The more I thought about it, the more convinced I became that finding an answer might go a long way toward freeing us from a godhead that makes Abraham's unquestioned obedience acceptable or even commendable as a virtue. My novel dramatizes these underlying concepts, all within the context of the lives and times of Abraham and Isaac. LZB
If fate – namely the 1956 revolution in Hungary – had not intervened, Laszlo Z. Bito (1934-2021) would have become a fiction writer, as indicated by his notes from the coal mine to which the Soviet overlords consigned him. Because of his involvement as a local organizer of the revolution, he had to flee the country, and upon his subsequent arrival in the United States as an immigrant without knowledge of English, he needed to choose a more practical career. After graduating with a BA in chemistry and biology from Bard College, he decided on biomedical research, achieved a PhD in biophysics and cell biology from Columbia University in 1963, and joined the Ophthalmology faculty of that university in 1965. This led to the development of the drug Xalatan, which has been for many years the gold standard in the treatment of glaucoma. At the age of 63, he retired from science to devote himself to the long-delayed writing of fiction and essays. By his death, he had published more than twenty books in Hungarian, some in two editions, some with translations into German and several Eastern European languages. His literary work included six biblical novels. The Gospel of Anonymous, released in 2011, marked the first of those novels published in English, followed by Eden Revisited (2022).
Check out the book trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9u2RzSVc3s
"The Curse Of Obedience" is a 254-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (hardback $32.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4114-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-curse-of-obedience-the-biblical-parable-of-abraham-his-god-and-isaac
