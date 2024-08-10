Manchester, CT Author Publishes Children's Book
August 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYinka Whistle, a new book by Cecil Sylvan Osho-Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Walk with Yinka as she explores the wonders of her surroundings within her garden. Through blooming flowers and singing birds, Yinka connects with nature, as it does its work by ultimately teaching her a new trick. Through perseverance and discipline, Yinka walks the stretch of her garden practicing the new lesson taught to her by nature's beautiful songbirds around her.
About the Author
Cecil Sylvan Osho-Williams is an educator and a writer who centers nature within his writings. Over the years, He has spent most of his life working for children and youth from schools in Africa to educational institutions and homes across Connecticut. Cecil is a lover of libraries and lives in Connecticut.
Yinka Whistle is a 36-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0834-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/yinka-whistle
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us