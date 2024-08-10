Anderson, IN Author Publishes Fiction Book
The story takes place 100 years in the future. Ideal Taste is a spy, 00786, or GSB (get smart bond). He also delivers pizza, and his latest delivery has gotten him L.I.P. (lost in place) on planet Zon, our first habitable planet, with an all-women crew of a mining spaceship from the Cube space station. Ideal's friends from the band there all need help searching in space for him and getting L.I.P., also at Zon. They all fall in love with Kandyer.
Stir, one of the band members, works with Ideal as a spy for Spyc, the spy agency with Z5 and Z10 and Manipulations department. They all love to smoke Reefer and belong to the L.I.T. Association (lost in thought), and battle the Tuneataters: Watchers of the Stars. There are around 10 TV shows playing in the story, and theory stuff in groups of Fives.
Tye Wildncool grew up in Indiana, where he lives now. This is his first book, written with a cup of coffee in his hand for many nights until two or 5 AM in 21+ years to write it. He is single and has never married.
"IBLT with the Missing Party at the Party" is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (hardback $26.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8934-1886-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/iblt-with-the-missing-party-at-the-party-ideal-bouquet-lickinness-taste-an-ancient-alien-fighting-technique-pb/
