"America's Oldest" Publishing Services Company Celebrates 104 Years in Business!
August 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn 1920, over 100 years ago, Gordon Dorrance was on a mission to publish his book, "The Pocket Chesterfield." After several rejections, Gordon could not find a publisher that would work for him. That is when he took matters into his own hands and founded Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. His philosophy was simple: He would give everyone the freedom to publish.
Originally founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dorrance has since relocated to Pittsburgh. Dorrance has several longstanding employees, some of whom have been around for 20 years. The company is very proud of its rich history and experience.
With thousands of titles under Dorrance Publishing Co. and many authors returning to publish second, third, and even fourth books, customer satisfaction is not just a priority but a commitment for Dorrance. The company prides itself on presenting authors' stories authentically and with their best foot forward, ensuring that every author feels valued and important. This commitment has been a key to the company's 104 years of success.
While August is the official mark of their 104th anniversary, Dorrance Publishing celebrates its legacy daily, a testament to its ongoing success and progress. Founder Gordon Dorrance's pioneering and unwavering spirit gave the company a strong foundation, which it continues to stand on today. This legacy is a deciding factor for many authors exploring their options, knowing they are part of a company always moving forward.
For a deeper dive into the company's rich history and comprehensive services, we invite you to visit our website at www.dorrancepublishing.com. You can also explore and purchase numerous published titles at www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
1-800-695-9599
Contact Us
