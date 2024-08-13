Sunknowledge: The Only RCM Partner Trusted Equally by Payors and Providers
August 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsSunknowledge Services Inc., a trailblazer in healthcare outsourcing, proudly announces its recognition as the leading Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) destination for payors for nearly two decades as well as for providers for 15+ years. As the only RCM company with a dual association that effectively bridges the gap between payors and providers, Sunknowledge continues to set the standard for excellence in the healthcare industry, offering comprehensive solutions that address some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today.
Thousands of healthcare practices have unlocked the full potential of their HME, Urgent care, Prosthetics, infusion, Cardiology, DME billing operations and more with Sunknowledge, the premier RCM solution transforming healthcare billing with critical assistance. Sunknowledge's state-of-the-art solutions come at cost-effective rates without compromising standards and productivity metrics, ensuring exceptional value. Backed by top-tier certifications, including cutting-edge cybersecurity measures and stringent HIPAA compliance, bolstered further by regular payor audits, Sunknowledge is always up to date, providing zero chances for errors. This means more ROI and seamless billing transactions for its clients.
"For more than two decades, we've stayed ahead of the curve, continuously trained by major health insurers. From cardiology and infusion to radiology, DME billing, and over 30 other specialties, we manage claims with unparalleled precision. As the only RCM expert partnering with both payors and providers, we offer unique advantages such as dedicated resources, a 10% buffer for seamless billing, dedicated account managers, and more-serving many top industry leaders. Additionally, we're pleased to provide references from all states," stated an eminent member of Sunknowledge.
Payor-Provider Synergy: Why Sunknowledge is Recognized as a Leading RCM Partner
Reimbursement Rates
One of the most significant pain points in the healthcare industry is the disagreement over reimbursement rates. Providers often argue that these rates are inadequate to cover the costs of delivering quality care, while payors contend that rising healthcare expenses are unsustainable. Sunknowledge excels in mediating these challenges by offering detailed and accurate coding, precise claims submission, and vigilant denial management. By ensuring that claims are correctly coded and submitted, Sunknowledge helps providers receive appropriate reimbursement, while also assisting payors in maintaining sustainable cost structures.
Administrative Burden
The administrative burden associated with complex claims and authorization processes is another major concern for both providers and payors. The time and resources required to navigate these processes can detract from focusing on patient care. Sunknowledge streamlines these procedures by automating key aspects of the revenue cycle, reducing the manual workload on both sides. Sunknowledge's end-to-end RCM services, including prior authorization, claims adjudication, and follow-ups, help alleviate the administrative strain, enabling providers to focus on patient care and payors to efficiently manage their resources.
Quality Measurement
Disagreements over quality metrics and performance measurement can often strain the relationship between providers and payors. Accurate and timely data is essential for assessing care quality and ensuring that performance metrics are met. Sunknowledge plays a pivotal role in bridging this gap by providing comprehensive analytics and reporting solutions. Their systems are designed to capture and report on key performance indicators, ensuring that both providers and payors have the data they need to assess and improve the quality of care. This transparency fosters a more collaborative relationship, reducing disputes and enhancing overall care outcomes.
Data Sharing
The sharing of patient data between providers and payors is critical for care coordination but can be hindered by privacy concerns and inconsistent data standards. Sunknowledge addresses this challenge by implementing robust data security protocols and leveraging advanced technology while ensuring compliance with HIPAA and other regulatory standards. Their systems are designed to facilitate seamless data exchange while maintaining the highest standards of patient confidentiality. By standardizing data formats and ensuring secure data transmission, Sunknowledge helps bridge the data-sharing gap, promoting better care coordination and improving patient outcomes.
Bridging the Gap Between Payors and Providers
Sunknowledge's unique position as the only RCM organization that serves both payors and providers allows them to offer solutions that address the challenges faced by both parties. By understanding the needs and concerns of both sides, they are able to create strategies that promote collaboration and efficiency. Whether it is optimizing reimbursement rates, reducing administrative burdens, aligning quality metrics, or facilitating secure data sharing, Sunknowledge is dedicated to bridging the gap and driving excellence in the healthcare industry.
"We are honored to be recognized as the top RCM destination for payors who conduct audits. Our commitment to bridging the gap between payors and providers is rooted in a deep understanding of the challenges they face and a relentless pursuit of innovative solutions," said a representative of Sunknowledge Services Inc.
This recognition underscores Sunknowledge's unwavering commitment to addressing critical revenue-related challenges in healthcare, ensuring providers and payors alike can focus on delivering quality care. As the company continues to evolve, it remains steadfast in its mission to drive excellence and innovation in the healthcare industry.
About Sunknowledge Services Inc.:
Sunknowledge Services Inc. is a leading healthcare outsourcing company specializing in medical billing, coding, and revenue cycle management. Sunknowledge stands out as the only RCM provider with unparalleled excellence in both payor and provider domains. With a proven track record of success and a steadfast commitment to client satisfaction, Sunknowledge empowers healthcare providers to navigate complex billing processes with efficiency and compliance. Our unique position as the sole RCM specialist with expertise spanning both payors and providers allows us to offer unmatched insights and solutions
Today, Sunknowledge stands as the premier RCM solution for many leading names in the healthcare industry across the country.
Contact Information
Ronnie Hastings
Sunknowledge Services INC
(646) 661-7853
