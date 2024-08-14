Louisville, KY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
August 14, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPicture Perfect Poetry, a new book by Marva Minor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This positive and uplifting collection offers life lessons for children through poetry. It is intended to bring families together as they read it. Marva Minor feels she was guided by the Holy Spirit to write this and hopes that as children read it they will be encouraged to do what's right.
About the Author
Marva Minor is a stay-at-home mom, which she says involves being a teacher, chef, janitor, and partner. On top of taking care of her family, she has been writing for years and has produced countless numbers of poems. Her writing is usually spiritually-based, as she is guided by God in everything that she does.
Picture Perfect Poetry is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7499-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/picture-perfect-poetry
