Nevada City, CA Author Publishes Philosophical Book
August 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News(Center) Seeing: (Before) Discrimination, a new book by V.H. Alcantar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In an extension of picture-language theory, Mr. Alcantar manages to expand semiotics by means of a neuro-linguistic analysis founded on a condition of existent precepts. Beginning with the thinking-subject as an experiential being, (Center) Seeing: (Before) Discrimination, the first book by this author, draws on Alcantar's own life and his own modes of thought-then transfers these states-of-affairs to a larger, more objective spectrum applicable to all thinking-subjects in experience.
About the Author
V.H. Alcantar is a single male, ex-Marine Corps Reservist, Cal Graduate, Berkeley, retired social worker.
(Center) Seeing: (Before) Discrimination is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-326-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/center-seeing-before-discrimination
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
