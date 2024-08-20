San Clemente, CA Author Publishes Business Memoir
August 20, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Entrepreneur, a new book by Robert D. Trette, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is the story of Robert D. Trette and his journey from a farm boy in the small agricultural town of Riverbank, California to the CEO and Founder of one of California's leading retail jewelers, Don Roberto Jewelers.
Trette attended a small business school in Stockton, California where he learned accounting and basic business principles. He learned work ethic, accountability, tenacity and a good moral compass from his family and other role models.
Back when Trette went to business school, there were no cutting-edge entrepreneurship degrees offered in college, no case studies about renegade entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg or Elon Musk to inspire him on his solo entrepreneurial journey.
Robert D. Trette had to figure things out on his own.
But you don't have to.
Read The Entrepreneur and gain the inspiration you need to become a successful entrepreneur.
The Entrepreneur is a 210-page hardcover with a retail price of $67.00 (eBook $62.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-024-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-entrepreneur
