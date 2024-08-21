Knoxville, TN Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
August 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAffliction: Book One of the Alpha Series, a new book by Jennifer Jarnigan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sometimes, the story isn't supposed to be about you. Sometimes, you are the weakest link, the least important person in the family. When it became known that Nicolas Matesscu, the youngest son of the Lord of Magic, was one of those chosen to wield the ability of the elements, all of that began to change. His parents were all too eager to send him away to the School of Solomonari, which few returned due to its grueling practices. Managing to overcome and master his abilities, he returned home to a welcoming family and the life he had always wanted, filled with acceptance and love. Finally, his parents could look upon him with pride.
Nothing good lasts forever as fate can be cruel. Tragedy struck when they attacked a lycan hoard composed of capital slaves, led by the infamous warlord known as Alpha.
Trapped in servitude to the man who killed his family, war has settled over the land. The only thing preventing the destruction of his culture and city is the forgotten Prince and the only one who seems to believe in his abilities is his captor.
Nicolas must find his true potential if anyone is going to make it out of this alive.
Affliction: Book One of the Alpha Series is a 414-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7133-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/affliction-book-one-of-the-alpha-series
