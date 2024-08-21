Jefferson Hills, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEddie the Acorn, a new book by Ellen Marie Gozion, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Little acorn Eddie is a very happy acorn with lots of acorn friends! He loves the lush grass and flowers that surround him-but one day the season changes, and Eddie realizes that the chilly air has brought a certain sadness with it. The leaves are falling-and Eddie's friends, the other acorns, are nowhere to be found!
Join Eddie in Eddie the Acorn, a fun adventure that teaches us that even though sometimes we may find ourselves sad, we should always have the hope that things will get better.
About the Author
Ellen Marie Gozion is a traditional folk musician, singer, pianist and crankie artist. She is also a member of musical group "The Early Mays", whose Appalachian-inspired folk songs are built on masterful ballad singing and sweet old-time sound. Ellen received her BA in Music from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro and has been an accompanist for dance since 1991. In addition to her work with Pittsburgh Ballet Theater, she has played for numerous modern and classical directors and choreographers throughout the Pittsburgh region, as well as for American and English folk dance.
Ellen is a well-regarded singer and recording artist of traditional American and British folk songs. In 2013 she was an American Music Abroad finalist with the State Department. In 2014 Ellen was an Arts, Crafts and Folklore faculty member at the Augusta Heritage Festival in West Virginia.
At an early age, Ellen appreciated and loved the arts. Eddie the Acorn was written by Ellen when she was a teenager in high school. Her older brother Mark loved the story, and decided to illustrate the book a decade or so later.
Eddie the Acorn is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8912-7465-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/eddie-the-acorn
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us