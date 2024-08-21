Billings, MT Author Publishes Autobiography
August 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Life and Times of Bill Williamson, a new book by Bill Williamson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bill Williamson definitely had a rough start at life. His mother went through many complications while pregnant with him, and he spent much time in the hospital as a child for his health issues, including being seriously hearing impaired. As a partially deaf child, Bill received a lot of ridicule for his hearing impairment, and thus many children-and even teachers-made fun of him. But even though he struggled, he was able to eventually succeed in his studies-and even discovered he had a passion for photography.
In The Life and Times of Bill Williamson, Bill discusses his personal life experiences including being raised in a religious home-as well as the political and historical events of his growing up years-as an honest and accurate depiction of his extraordinary tale.
The Life and Times of Bill Williamson is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-549-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-life-and-times-of-bill-williamson-an-autobiography
