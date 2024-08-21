Medina, OH Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
August 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Last Assignment, a new book by RLK, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After nineteen years, Captain Travis Butler wants to complete his cavalry service and retire, marry his lady love, Victoria, and settle on his ranch in Oklahoma, but at the request of General Gable, a man he deeply respects, Travis and his best friend, Sergeant Noah Stubborn, can't muster out just yet.
Travis and Noah are ordered to track and capture, or kill, Black Patch, an Apache formerly enslaved by powerful Mexicans, who, along with his gang, is cutting a murderous, bloody path from Mexico to the United States. On this perilous journey, Travis and his team of soldiers, Navajo scouts, and one drunkard of a tracker, will face off with Black Patch, the Mexican Army, renegade Navajos, and a couple of backstabbers. Prepare to be swept away like in Westerns of old by The Last Assignment.
The Last Assignment is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-387-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-last-assignment
