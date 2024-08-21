Tenino, WA Author Publishes Novel
August 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Memoirs of an Absent Mind, a new book by C. H. Gordon, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Aliens and ADHD—what could possibly go wrong?
Candace McBride is your typical 22-year-old woman if typical means a smart-mouthed hermit that gets distracted by—oh, just about everything. When otherworldly creatures and her favorite comic book artist are quite literally thrown into her path, she employs every skill she has and a few hare-brained plans if she wants to keep everyone safe.
That is … if she can pay attention long enough.
About the Author
C. H. Gordon is a teacher from Washinton State who attempts to instill a love of learning into very reluctant students. Her dramatic flair makes her a favorite, even if the children view her as one of their own. She is passionate about stories, tea, and gnomes in that order. When she is not reading and drinking tea, she is serving in her local church. The Memoirs of an Absent Mind is her first work. Although it was never meant to be, but she was too terribly distracted by its shiny allure. Gordon is thrilled to bring more wild stories into the world.
The Memoirs of an Absent Mind is a 264-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-960-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-memoirs-of-an-absent-mind/
