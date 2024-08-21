Investor group Jackermeier to participate in the bidding process for ENDOR AG
August 21, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News
Landshut. The Jackermeier investor group will participate in the bidding process organised by goetzpartners for ENDOR AG. If an asset deal is prioritised over a capital increase by all shareholders, the investor group intends to give at least a selection of larger investors (investment of €500,000 or more) the opportunity to participate in the NewCo of the Jackermeier investor group.
The founder and long-standing CEO of ENDOR AG, Thomas Jackermeier, is the owner of the exclusive utilisation and exploitation rights to the FANATEC logo and Bamboo Invest GmbH is the owner of the exclusive utilisation and exploitation rights to the F logo. Thomas Jackermeier and Bamboo Invest GmbH are offering all potential bidders the rights of use to the FANATEC logo and the "F" logo. Background: Without these rights of use, the current stock of goods can only be used to a very limited extent and no new goods can be produced without prior logo changes and corresponding conversion of the moulding tools. The logos are also used on the website, in YouTube videos and for in-game advertising in many popular sim racing titles. Further documents and a statement from the law firm Bayer, Krauss & Hüber are available on request.
To ensure that operations can continue smoothly and jobs can be safeguarded, Thomas Jackermeier will accept corresponding offers.
For media enquiries:
Thomas Knipp
impact communication
Tel: +49-1726800537
Mail: tknipp@impact-communication.de
For enquiries about investments and rights of use:
investorengruppe.jackermeier@zieglmaier-treuhand.com
