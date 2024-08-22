Boothbay Harbor, ME Author Publishes Children's Book
August 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSanta's Woods: Tommy's Magical Dream, a new book by Thomas Rubel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Deep in a magical forest, six-year-old Kelsey wanders upon an amazing sight: a world of elves, fairies, reindeer, and toys-Santa's Workshop in the flesh! Santa's right-hand elf, Buster, agrees to be Kelsey's tour guide, showing her all the incredible places and people of Santa's world. Elves run around frantically making toys, and the reindeer are preparing for their Christmas Eve flight. Kelsey is having so much fun that she never wants to leave, but her trip must end and she must say goodbye to her new magical friends…or does she?
About the Author
Thomas Rubel is a renowned artist who has created hundreds of fine collectables for the giftware industry, personally overseeing every level of development from start to finish. He has been creating artwork since the age of ten years old, working in pencil, color pencil, watercolor and acrylics and oils.
After graduating from the Art Academy, he began doing illustrations for companies and achieved several awards for direct mail creations and giftware. He became a very well-known artist of Christmas products for several companies.
He started his own company, the famous retired Pearl Angels and Heaven Angels. He then became a freelance artist, doing portraits in pencil and oil as well as story illustrations. He lives with his wife, Patricia, in Florida.
Santa's Woods: Tommy's Magical Dream is a 66-page hardback with a retail price of $42.00 (eBook $37.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-303-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/santas-woods-tommys-magical-dream
