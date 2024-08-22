Bend, OR Author Publishes Kids Poetry Collection
August 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBliss Tales: Second Edition, a new book by Genesis Garcia Ilada, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Diamond is a new soul reincarnating in different timelines learning different life lessons. Her journey and story is built in every poem. The coming of age, wonder, awe, confusion, the yearning to fit in, struggles with identity, loss, grief, and maturity are some of the themes. The words will fill your mind with contemplation, heart with smiles, and spirit with richness, healing, and eternal love of humanity as it takes you to a journey from Dark to Light.
About the Author
Genesis Garcia Ilada is a founder of a heart based business, Bliss Chains, with a vision of being the global advocate for self-nurturance. She is also a board of director member for Unity Spiritual Community of Central Oregon and Light Path. Ilada spends her free time doing photography, painting, creative writing, creative directing, hiking, paddle boarding and skiing. She has two brothers and a father residing in the Philippines and living with her canine companion, Missy.
For more information go to http://www.bliss-tales.com/
Bliss Tales: Second Edition is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-417-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/bliss-tales-second-edition
